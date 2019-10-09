Kilkenny’s Relay For Life raises €337,679 for Irish Cancer Society

Kilkenny Relay for Life this year has raised an unbelievable €62,211.19 for the Irish Cancer Society.

The figure was revealed to gasps of delight at the cheque presentation in The Springhill Court Hotel last week attended by survivors and many team members that took part in the 24 hour relay at The Kilkenny Rugby Club this summer.

Josephine Kelly, Chairperson for Relay for Life Kilkenny presented the cheque to Emma Hayden, Community Fundraiser for the Irish Cancer Society.

This is Relay for Life Kilkenny’s seventh year and in that time it has raised €337,679, through the efforts of the organisers and the participating teams.

Chairperson of Kilkenny Rely for Life , Josephine Kelly thanked everyone who helped in any way to the amazing success of this year’s event and announced thaty next year’s event has been confirmed for July 18/19, 2020 in the Kilkenny Rugby Club with registration open now and for the next two weeks registration will be free (normally €100 per team), and already nine teams have signed for next year.

The funds raised by Relay for Life Kilkenny will help the Irish cancer Society to support the promotion of prevention and early detection.

It will also go some way to ensuring the community can access services that are available for cancer patients and their families, by engaging in lobbying activities for better cancer services, for funding world class research to ensure more people will survive their cancer diagnosis and pay for the support of our Night Nurses to keep our loved ones in the comfort they deserve.

Relay for Life Kilkenny were also extremely honoured this year to be nominated in the Community Section of the National Enterprise Towns Awards with the winners being announced on December 5 at a gala awards ceremony in The Lyrath Hotel.

each year, hundreds of people turn out for this incredibly uplifting event where every person in the community in the business and commercial life of the city and county can take part and do their bit for those touched by cancer.