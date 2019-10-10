Loughboy community urged to have its say at free public engagement events

Everyone living, working or learning in Loughboy is being asked and encouraged to get involved in a series of landmark public engagement events and to share their views on their community’s future needs and more.

Workhouse Union in Callan has teamed up with Kilkenny Leader Partnership, Village Childcare and Community Service and others for the ‘Living Loughboy – Exploring Community needs and Opportunities’ public engagement process.

It kicks off with a free meet and greet with the team at Loughboy Library on Friday, October 25, starting at 6pm. The entire community is encouraged to come along and have their say.

The public engagement event and other gatherings planned in the subsequent days are a fantastic opportunity for people who live, work and learn in Loughboy and the surrounding areas to take part in an exploration of what Loughboy means to them and to identify the wider needs of the area, project leader, Eilis Lavelle, explained.

“Through this process we will explore community needs and opportunities in Loughboy. It will be engaging, it will be fun and we’re strongly encouraging the local community to engage. We will be asking people about their favourite outdoor space, what would make them feel more at home in Loughboy and so much more.

“Together, we will examine the use of space, Loughboy’s assets, the socio-economic make-up of the area and get an understanding of the community’s future needs. We will take a closer look at Loughboy’s open spaces, recreation and nature.”

To date, the Workhouse Union has organised creative workshops and engaged with various groups of children and young people in a number of Loughboy schools. The event at Loughboy Library will be followed on Tuesday, October 29, by Living Loughboy Open Workshops from 11am - 1pm and 3pm - 5pm. Spaces are limited and can be pre-booked by calling 087 282 5741. The events run from October 25 to 31.

On Thursday, October 31 st, a young families mapping workshop runs from 11.30am - 1pm. It will include Spooky Story Time followed by mapping workshop with adults. An interactive installation will remain in Loughboy Library from Friday 25th to Friday 1st November and anyone is welcome to come along and engage with the project in their own time.

The catchment of Loughboy has grown significantly in recent years and is now a diverse mix of residential, both social and private, retail, schools, a church and parish centre, a municipal sports and leisure facility, business parks and a GAA club and grounds.

The close-knit Loughboy community covers roughly a third of the area of the city and environs, includes over a third of the Cities’ population and is largely contained within the boundary of the city’s ring road.