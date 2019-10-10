Hotel Kilkenny Management Team to ‘Sleep Out’ for Focus Ireland

The management team at Hotel Kilkenny are set to join in the Focus Ireland ‘sleep out’ shining a light on homelessness on Friday, October 18.

Across the country organisations large and small all around will bed down for one night in their communities – in the local park, town square or in the case of Hotel Kilkenny in the orchard gardens at the hotel and they will sleep outside in solidarity with families and individuals experiencing homelessness.

There are 1,700 families homeless in Ireland today and this number is growing. Focus Ireland provides prevention and housing advice, support services for families, support services for young people, short and long-term housing, and research-based services.

Commenting on the upcoming ‘Shine A Light’ sleep out, the team at Hotel Kilkenny say, “Shine A Light Night is a much needed and an incredible initiative, the rise in homelessness figures are alarming and we are proud to take part and raise funds for Focus Ireland to enable them to provide vital support to people on the brink of homelessness, allowing Focus Ireland to reach families who are facing these situations early to ensure they have the support they need to keep their home.”

To date, Shine A Light Night has raised over €4m for people experiencing homelessness in Ireland. In 2018, this support enabled Focus Ireland to help over 15,500 people. With the support of the business community, every day Focus Ireland moves a family out of homelessness into a secure home of their own. Specifically, the funds raised enable Focus Ireland to give support services that can prevent a family from becoming homeless in the first place.

If you would like to support Focus Ireland by sponsoring the Hotel Kilkenny team you can donate online www.shine-a-light-2019. everydayhero.com/ie/hotel- kilkenny