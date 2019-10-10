Odd Couple in Gowran - Find out who?

From Friday, October 18, to Monday, October 21, Gowran Little Theatre will take to the stage with their production of Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple.

This will be the group’s eighth production and it is guaranteed to provide humour and laughter from start to finish at Gowran parish hall over the three night run.

The Odd Couple tell the story of Florence (Judith McCormack), Olive (Clare Gibbs) and their odd group of friends who meet each week for a game of trivial pursuit in Olive’s sloppy and messy apartment.

Olive’s hosting skills leave a lot to be desired and she definitely failed etiquette school.

She’s the exact opposite of the obsessively clean and perfect housewife that is Florence.

Dumped

When Florence is suddenly dumped by her husband, Olive kindly offers to let her friend stay and the Odd Couple is born.

With their outspoken friends caught in the middle, this play is a classic case of ‘if you want to know me, then come live with me.’

Sparks Fly

Sparks soon fly between the two opposing characters and what starts out as passive aggression turns to just plain war when a disastrous double date takes place between The Odd Couple and the neighbouring Constazuela brothers.

Clare Gibbs, Judith McCormack, Anne Murray, Orna Ward, Aoife Mahon, Róisín McQuillan, Derek Lawlor and Mark Duffy make up the wonderful cast who are working under the directorial expertise of the talented Declan Taylor.

Declan says that excitement and of course some nerves are building within the camp, but all in anticipation of a truly great comedy play. Audiences will definitely be left feeling entertained.

Tickets for this production can be booked by phoning 0874036340 or online at ticketsource.eu