Kilkenny All Star hurler Paul Murphy heading to the Lebanon with UN

All Star Kilkenny hurler, Lieutenant Paul Murphy is heading for the Lebanon on peacekeeping duties with the Irish army.

He will travel out to the with the Defence Forces as part of the 115th Infantry Battalion UNIFIL mission in November for six months and will miss the National League with the Kilkenny senior hurlers.

"During that time, I hope to show the incredible work carried out by Irish troops as we continue over 60 years of unbroken service to peace around the world," Lieutenant Murphy said in a Twitter post last night.