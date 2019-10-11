Kilkenny artist exhibiting at prestigious sculpture exhibition at National Botanic Gardens

Each year Sculpture in Context presents a thought-provoking collection of work that bridges the gap between art and nature, organic forms and man-made objects.

This is one of the most prestigious annual sculpture exhibitions in Ireland and is a highlight of the Dublin Art calendar.

The natural setting of the National Botanic Gardens plays host to an impressive collection of contemporary works by over 120 Irish and international artists.

Over 140 sculptures, from the surreal and simple to the fantastical, can be found nestling in the shrubberies and standing in the shade of the trees throughout the extensive gardens, as well as throughout the ponds, Great Palm House, and Curvilinear Range, with smaller works exhibited in the Gallery in the Visitor Centre.

This year , Kilkenny painter and sculptor Brock Butler is among this impressive group of artists

The piece entitled "The Tree Museum" is on exhibit in the Visitor Centre Gallery. The wood sculpture under perspex takes its title from a line in the Joni Mitchell song "Big Yellow Taxi" ; "they took all the trees and put 'em in the tree museum ...... .... Don't it always seem to go , that you don't know what you've got til it's gone.."

These trees have been engineered to conform to uniform growth patterns and are bare of superfluous leaves and colour. One tree at the centre appears to be showing signs of revolt, growing against the prescribed form

The exhibition is at The National Botanic Gardens , Glasnevin and is open every day until October 18. Admission is free