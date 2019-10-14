Kilkenny landowners urged to cut back hedges

Landowners are being urged to cut back overgrown hedgerows, with hedgecutting season now well under way.

Kilkenny County Council has issued notice to several landowners since the beginning of September requiring them to take action.

At the October Piltown Municipal District meeting last week, area chairman Cllr Eamon Aylward said there had been “huge growth” in hedgerows over the summer and in recent weeks.

“Cutting season started in September — how much time are we giving landowners?” he asked.

Director of services Sean McKeown said that since the start of September, Kilkenny County Council had issued a lot of hedgecutting notices around the district. He said they would continue to be issued.

Around three weeks are usually given before follow-up action is taken.