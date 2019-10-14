Report finds serious flaws in Kilkenny mental health services

A ‘Mental Health Commission’ report has found significant shortcomings in HSE-led mental health rehabilitation services in the Carlow-Kilkenny region.

The lack of an occupational therapist in Kilkenny has been identified by the report as a major challenge to mental health rehabilitation.

The report also found that the lack of a ‘Mental Health Intellectual Disability Team’ in the region is negatively impacting the clinical care services for those with intellectual disabilities.

Staff turnover was found to be incredibly high despite recent recruitment initiatives.

Aftercare services were also found to be substandard, leaving “little opportunity for residents to move to more independent living due to the lack of medium and low supported accommodation.”

Despite the shortcomings, the report notes the hard work of rehabilitation team staff who are working under difficult circumstances.

The Mental Health Commission is an independent body that was set up to promote, encourage and foster high standards and good practices in the delivery of mental health services and to protect the interests of patients who are involuntarily admitted.