Kilkenny: Council seeks input on retail strategy

Kilkenny County Council is seeking submissions from retailers/businesses as part of the preparation of a County Retail Strategy.

The council held a busy and engaging stakeholder meeting last week in the Ormonde Hotel. Over 60 representatives of local businesses were present, in addition to organisations such as the Chamber of Commerce and the Local Enterprise Office.

The meeting was opened by Sean McKeown, Director of Services, Kilkenny County Council. He outlined that Nexus Planning Consultants are progressing the preparation of the Retail Strategy for the City and County, and have carried out detailed analysis, and completed over 550 shopper surveys around the county. Rob Pearson and Zena Foale-Banks of Nexus presented the survey results and their preliminary findings. This was followed by a lively discussion around the direction that retailing might take, and the challenges currently facing retailers.

A submissions period is now open, and ideas are being sought from retailers/businesses to contribute to the preparation of the Draft Retail Strategy. Submissions can be made to ourplan@kilkennycoco.ie until 5pm on Wednesday, November 6.

Nominees are also now being sought for the Kilkenny City Taskforce. These should be agreed by the relevant representative groups detailed on the night, and submitted to Tim.Butler@kilkennycoco.ie in this regard by October 25.

The Retail Strategy will form part of the upcoming City and County Development Plan 2020. The review process for the Plan is currently paused, awaiting adoption of the Southern Regional Spatial and Economic Strategy, but will recommence in Spring of 2020. When the Draft Plan is published next year, there will be a further opportunity for people to make submissions on the Draft Retail Strategy, in addition to all other aspects of the Development Plan.

