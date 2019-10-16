Final week to bring title of World's Leading Tourist Attraction to Dublin

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum in contention to be named the World’s Leading Tourist Attraction at the prestigious World Travel Awards against The Great Wall of China, The Taj Mahal, Table Mountain and Machu Picchu. Voting closes Sunday, October 20.

The museum, recently voted Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction, is one of fourteen world finalists and will take on the Taj Mahal, India, Warner Bros World, Abu Dhabi, The Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World, Florida, Table Mountain in South Africa, Machu Picchu of Peru and the Great Wall of China, among others.

People can vote at www.epicchq.com/vote to make EPIC the World’s Leading Tourist Attraction.



Aileesh Carew, Director of Sales and Marketing at EPIC, is confident that they can bring the globally prestigious title back to Ireland. “The reaction we have experienced since winning the award of Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction earlier this year has been a real reflection of the esteem our visitors and partners hold our museum in. We tell the stories of the Irish emigration experience with dignity and care and this is reflected in the thousands of positive reviews our visitors have left us over the past three years.

"Our founder, Neville Isdell, had a vision to create a local museum that could connect globally and now Irish people and people of Irish descent around the world are invited to support one of the only museums in the world that honours them," she said.

Titanic Belfast won this award with great public support in 2016, and Spike Island was a finalist in 2017 and 2018. We hope that our visitors and supporters will join us in bringing this award back to Ireland.”

The museum, which will welcome over 300,000 visitors this year, shows the far-reaching influence of Irish people and covers 1,500 years of Irish history. It tells the powerful story of 10 million Irish people who travelled abroad to start a new life, including the contributions they have made, and the enormous influence they had and continue to have on the world. The museum takes visitors on a journey of emigration from Ireland to the far corners of the globe, including America, Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

People are asked to vote at www.epicchq.com/vote