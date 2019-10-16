Breaking: 20 arrests in South Kilkenny under Operation Storm

Twenty people were arrested this morning as part of Operation Storm which is underway in the south of the county.

Three suspects are currently in custody at garda stations in the Southeast and nine persons have been bailed to appear in court.

The arrests were in connection to a range of offfences including fraud, theft, burglary, drugs, sexual offences, assault and threats.

Community engagements meetings are taking place in Piltown and Graignamanagh.

Gardaí on mounted patrol are also visiting a number of local national schools including Goresbridge, Gowran and Skeoughvosteen.

There are also a number of checkpoints in place across the county.

Operation Storm is a high profile garda operation which targets and disrupts criminal activity and also raises awareness in crime prevention and enhances community engagement.