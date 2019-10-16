Kilkenny's getting a new alternative nightclub...

Kilkenny is getting a brand new nightclub this October.

'Purgatory Nightclub' opens its doors upstairs in Kyteler's Inn on Bank Holiday Sunday, October 27. The night has been organised by Cheap Heat Productions, whose alternative parties have given Dublin’s night life something different.

Cheap Heat parties range in everything from wrestling viewings to gaming nights to alternative club nights. Purgatory Club is for people who don’t want the same old nightlife and songs on repeat all night.

It will feature two local DJs From Kilkenny - DJ Mixer and DJ Chartreuse. Purgatory opens on Sunday, October 27 in Kyteler's Inn with free admission all night.