Kilkenny gardaí investigate theft from Purcellsinch

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating a theft from a business premises in Purcells Inch Business Park between 11.45pm on Monday and 2am on Tuesday.

Two males with a dog were seen entering the yard of the premises by cutting a hole in the fence.

Diesel was taken from a JCB, cable and other equipment were taken.

The two males were observed leaving the scene in a small silver car.

For more information contact gardaí in Kilkenny on (056) 7775000 with any information.