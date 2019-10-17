Maynooth University Funds Law course created by Grace-ful Kilkenny woman

Matheson law firm has announced that three Maynooth University law students have been awarded prizes for their contributions on the specialised Funds Law course delivered by Kilkenny woman, Liz Grace, Partner at Matheson, who created and wrote the Funds Law course.

Matheson first partnered with Maynooth University Department of Law in 2013 to deliver the first specialised funds law course to be taught at an Irish university. Each week, Maynooth University LLM students leave the University campus to attend lectures in Matheson’s offices, giving them unique exposure to a law firm.

“Six years on from writing the Funds Law course, I am absolutely delighted to see it go from strength to strength. It has been our great pleasure at Matheson to continue the collaboration with Professor Doherty and Maynooth University," Ms Grace said.

"Partnerships such as this between academia and industry are vital – in order to pass complex regulatory knowledge to our third level students - and to develop the skills base necessary to ensure Ireland's continued success in international financial services," she added.



The Irish funds industry directly employs over 16,000 people in Ireland across 10 different counties. Ireland is recognised internationally as one of the world's leading jurisdictions for funds, and is responsible for administering over 40% of the world’s alternative investment funds. The world’s major fund service providers have established a presence in Ireland, and the value of assets under administration in this country has surpassed the €4 trillion mark. Matheson acts for funds with 30% Irish market share of assets under management.

Through the collaborative effort of Matheson and Maynooth University, this partnership between industry and academia seeks to directly link education and employment opportunity in a vibrant sector of business in Ireland today.