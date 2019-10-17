Fourth annual John Bradley conference on this weekend in Rothe House, Kilkenny

Kilkenny Archaeological Society has organised the fourth annual Bradley Conference this weekend, Friday and Saturday. It commemorates Kilkenny man and late society member John Bradley. John is acknowledged internationally as perhaps the most renowned archaeologist of his generation; author of 35 books and countless articles on the city and archaeological matters generally. We are proud that he began his wonderful journey within KAS and was first published in the Old Kilkenny Review.

The conference theme is “Agriculture through the ages” A panel or faculty of speakers has been assembled. Book for the conference by ringing Rothe House, 05677 22893 or call in.

The programme begins with a tour of the house and wonderful gardens. A season ticket covering all events, from castle reception, key note address and conference dinner on Friday, six lectures and lunch on Saturday costs a modest €60 with many options for those unable to attend everything.

A distinguished group of speakers will address these changes in papers delivered by Dr Margaret Murphy who explores products and their marketing reality in mediaeval Kilkenny; Dr Matthew Stout’s theme is the evolution of land use and consequent cultural change; Professors Patrick Cunningham, uses genetic evidence to understand the evolution of husbandry; Professor Tadhg O Keeffe (UCD) discusses rural life from invasion to Plantation; Willie Nolan assess the role of the Land Commission in the end of Landlordism; Mr Pat O Neill, former CEO Glanbia considers Food and Agriculture in the EU while John Gibbons, Journalist and Broadcaster postulates climate and biodiversity issues will change everything in the coming years.

The conference's intention is to identify the enormous change to the landscape, society, socio-economic structures and population numbers by changing land use over.

The initial ‘discovery’ of farming was to prove to be the largest single impact on the landscape of any human development – the change from hunter gatherers to farming made so many things possible. Its impact on human activity was seminal for the first time it was possible for people to create a food surplus in the same place so escape a daily struggle focused only on subsistence others will point to the emergence of a then and us, landowners and workers with such huge implications for later societies.

A weekend of discussion, informed debate and fellowship lies before you. Please take your part in Kilkenny Archaeological Society’s fourth annual conference.