Dublin footballer Dean Rock to speak at Kilkenny advocacy event tomorrow

All-Ireland winning Dublin footballer and disability advocate Dean Rock will be a special guest speaker at an event in Kilkenny tomorrow (Saturday) night.

Sociability Kilkenny, an advocacy group for people with intellectual disabilities, will be hosting awareness event in Langton House Hotel on Saturda, entitled 'A Road to Community Inclusion for People with Intellectual Disabilities'.

Speaking on the night as well as Dean Rock will be Dr Fintan Sheerin, Head of the School of Intellectual Disability Nursing Trinity College, Grainne Cuggy Independent Advocate, Anna Breen Carlow Ladies GPA Camoige, Joanne Dowling Balinkileen Camoige.

Speaking on behalf of Sociability Kilkenny Paul Crilly said:

"This is a very important talk as it will help create more awareness of the needs of people with intellectual disabilities in the community. We are most appreciative of all our speakers who have agreed to come an speak, in their sporting endeavours they have brought great joy and pride to their communities and we hope that this positive energy can be brought to help create more awareness of the needs of people with intellectual disabilities living in our community."

For information on the night please visit Social ability Facebook page or contact Kilkenny Recreational Sports Partnership.