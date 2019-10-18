Kilkenny Motor show coming soon to Cillín Hill

The tenth annual Kilkenny Motor Show will be held in Cillín Hill, Kilkenny from Friday, November 8 to Sunday, November 10.

This annual free event attracts thousands of visitors, as leading brands from Kilkenny present the latest models on offer for the 2020 market. A total of 160 new cars will be on show and there are special offers available from all the dealers.

For further details check out www.kilkennymotorshow.com