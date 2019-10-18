Kilkenny Motor show coming soon to Cillín Hill
Tenth birthday bash for the leading motor sales event
The tenth annual Kilkenny Motor Show will be held in Cillín Hill, Kilkenny from Friday, November 8 to Sunday, November 10.
This annual free event attracts thousands of visitors, as leading brands from Kilkenny present the latest models on offer for the 2020 market. A total of 160 new cars will be on show and there are special offers available from all the dealers.
For further details check out www.kilkennymotorshow.com
