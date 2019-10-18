Kilkenny based Thomas Hayes Trust receives €500 donation from Aldi’s Graignamanagh store staff

Kilkenny based The Thomas Hayes Trust has become the latest charity to benefit from Aldi’s Community Grants programme, receiving a €500 grant from Aldi’s Graiguenamanagh store team.

Aldi’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. Each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about.

The programme has contributed to over 340 different local projects to date, donating over €250,000 since 2016.

Commenting, David Rossiter, Aldi Graiguenamanagh Store Manager said: “We here at the Graiguenamanagh store are proud to have chosen the Thomas Hayes Trust Fund to support. It’s a great cause and their support of families and individuals who have been affected by suicide makes a huge difference”.

“Being part of and investing in local communities is something that Aldi is committed to and we are delighted to be able to make this contribution.”

Operating four stores in County Kilkenny, Aldi is deeply involved in the local community. Through its partnership with FoodCloud, its stores in County Kilkenny have donated over 6000 meals to local charities to date, while as Foróige’s lead sponsor since 2015, it has helped support initiatives including the Aldi Foróige Youth Citizenship Awards and the Aldi Foróige Junior Baking Competition.