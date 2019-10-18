Helen Carroll to host Kilkenny Business Awards

Local TV star, Helen Carroll, well-know from RTE’s ‘Ear to the Ground’ has been announced as the 2019 MC for the prestigious Kilkenny Business Awards. Kilkenny Chamber received over 150 applications from local enterprises and the adjudicators have selected 56 businesses to compete for awards in 20 categories. Tickets for the event are now on sale.

“The Awards programme celebrates the enormous range of business throughout County Kilkenny. It provides a wonderful opportunity to celebrate business successes. We are thrilled with the response this year, and look forward to the best networking event of the year,” said Chamber President, Marion Acreman.

In attendance on the night will be special guests of honour the German Ambassador, Ms Deike Potzel, and the British Ambassador Mr. Robin Barnett, and Minister for State for Local Government and Electoral Reform, John Paul Phelan T.D.

Along with the 20 category winners, the Overall Business of the Year, the “President’s Award” and the “Lifetime Achievement” award will be announced at the awards ceremony on November 16th. This year’s chosen charity is Teac Tom.

As always the event begins with a Champagne reception. The popular OH WOW video app will be in attendance again as Kilkenny’s business community relax.

Join Helen Carroll as they announce the winners in each category over a splendid four-course banquet at Lyrath Estate Hotel followed by dancing into the small hours, with entertainment provided by “The Party Girls”.

Tickets priced from €90 are now on sale online or via admin@kilkennychamber.ie

