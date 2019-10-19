Local heroes to be honoured at Kilkenny Person of the Year awards ceremony

Ordinary people who do extraordinary things for the betterment of their community will be honoured at the Kilkenny People of the Year awards.

At a special launch night at the Terrace at the Newpark Hotel on Monday evening the eight category winners were announced along with the Hall of Fame winner.

They were: The John Needs Pembro Support Group - Advocacy, John Houlihan - Volunteerism, O’Loughlin Gaels Juvenile Club, Windgap Community Development Group - Community Rejuvenation, Captain Larry Scallan - Heritage, Asylum Productions - Community Arts, Team Aspect - Social Support and the Ballyfoyle Agricultural Show, Agri Tourism. The Hall of Fame winner is the renowned playwright and novelist, Thomas Kilroy.

Sponsors and members of the organising committee mingled with category winners who enjoyed prosecco and canapes before being briefed on the running order of the awards ceremony which will take place next month.

Chairperson Rory Williams welcomed those presented and congratulated them on their nominations and acknowledged the contribution that the category award winners make to their respective communities. He also thanked the sponsors: Kilkenny County Council, O’Neill Foley, Highway Safety Developments, Glanbia, KBC Bank, O’Shea Farms, The Kilkenny People, Kilkenny Leader Partnership, The Public Participation Network and Countrystyle Foods.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Newpark Hotel on November 1 when the overall winner will be announced. MC on the night is Kilkenny People and Kilkenny Reporter brand ambassador, Siobhan Donohoe.

Among the guests of honour present will be last year’s overall winner, Vicky Phelan who continues to campaign on behalf of the people of Ireland for a more accountable and transparent health system.

Tickets are priced at €40 and are available from The Kilkenny People office on High Street.

Proceeds from the evening will be donated to local charity, Amber Kilkenny Women’s Refuge.