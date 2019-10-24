Promising Future for the Food Sector in Kilkenny

The 13th annual Savour Kilkenny Food Festival kicked-off earlier this week with a special event for people interested in starting a food business. ‘Foodpreneurs – Top Tips To Starting A Food Business’ was organised by Kilkenny Local Enterprise Office to give people the opportunity to learn from industry leaders and gain insightful information into the sector.

Guest speakers included James Burke, Ireland’s leading advisor in the food sector, Helen Gee of G’s Gourmet Jams, award-winning live yoghurt producer, Nicholas Dunne of Killowen Farm and Margaret Hoctor of Killmullen Lamb.

The afternoon session at the Parade Tower at Kilkenny Castle also included Q&A’s and group mentoring sessions with the guest speakers. A comprehensive overview of the supports available was presented by Local Enterprise Office Business Advisor, Catherine Hennessy who was really pleased with the success of the event: “There were people there from such diverse backgrounds and interests and the future for the food sector in the city and county is looking bright with some brilliantly talented and innovated people who want to bring something new and exciting to the county.”

Marian Flannery, Savour Kilkenny, Festival Director was delighted that Kilkenny LEO listened to Savour's proposals and organised and funded an inspiring afternoon.

"What a fantastic way to kick-off our 2019 festival. Each of the speakers shared their own experiences in a very honest and engaging way and left all 45 guests with great enthusiasm and energized to continue with their food business journeys. It’s vitally important to work together to give budding entrepreneurs the access they need to opinion leaders and industry experts. I’ve no doubt that people left yesterday’s event with helpful tips and advice which they’ll be able to incorporate into their business plans and we'd like to thank the brilliant speakers for their input.

"If anyone is interested in starting a food business, we highly recommend getting in touch with LEO Kilkenny who have some wonderful supports available," Marian said.

Head of Enterprise at the Local Enterprise Centre, Fiona Deegan said: “We were delighted to work in partnership with Savour Kilkenny on this event and it was great to see such an interest with 45 people in attendance. Savour Kilkenny has had an important role over the last decade, shining a light on local food producers, produce and restaurants, cafes and bistros and the announcement of the Kilkenny Food Vision 2020- 2025 has come at an appropriate time. This vision will look to make Kilkenny Ireland’s strongest local food economy and food culture hub and to increase the amount of local food and beverages on menus and retail shelves in the county. This strategy, a collaboration between LEO and LEADER, will be launched on Thursday 25th October 2019.”

Savour Kilkenny runs until Monday 28th October. This year’s jam-packed festival programme includes a host of events including live cookery demonstrations, talks, workshops, dining events, children and family events and a bustling market with over 100 stalls to sip and savour Kilkenny’s local produce. The festival will also welcome top celebrity chefs and TV personalities including Paul Flynn, Clodagh McKenna, Catherine Fulvio, Rory O’Carroll, Roz Purcell, Darren Kennedy and Kathryn Thomas.

One of the key highlights of this year’s festival include Australian cook and best-selling author, Kim McCosker and her 4 ingredients philosophy, who will take part in three events this weekend. Join Kim this Thursday in Sullivan’s Tap Room, John Street for Savour Kilkenny’s Australian Beach BBQ which includes a steak BBQ and a Sullivan’s beer. You can also catch Kim this Sunday on the Savour Stage or on the bank holiday Monday for a special event in Hunter's Yard at Mount Juliet Estate, where Kim and Mount Juliet Estate executive chef, Ken Harker will deliver an exciting event on how to entertain at home with ease.

For a full list of events visit savourkilkenny.com