BREAKING - 50 new jobs for Kilkenny city

An Irish company which is helping connect 30,000 homes and businesses a month in the UK and Ireland through its bespoke-design delivery tools, plans to create 50 jobs over the next 18 months at its new ‘Fibre Network Design Centre of Excellence’ headquarters in Kilkenny, which will be officially opened today by EU Trade Commissioner, Phil Hogan, later this morning.

Entegro is at the forefront of Telecommunications technology, designing and deploying fibre and hybrid networks for the future generations, which will bring the desired bandwidth capacity and content for its clients’ networks for decades to come.



The company’s mission is to provide world class, cost-effective network solutions to the evolving telecoms industry globally.

The wholly Irish-owned company today announced it is also eyeing major projects in the US and Europe as part of its multi million euro expansion. It has immediate vacancies for planning and design, fibre planning, GIS and other engineers, adding to its current, 100-strong workforce so it can almost double its workload.

Big names in Telecommunications such as Virgin Media, Siro, CityFibre, Fibrus, CTL, Enet and others have already engaged Entegro to help build their digital networks through their bespoke, end to end network planning and design services.