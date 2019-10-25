Full house at Kilkenny energy retrofit of traditional buildings seminar

The planning section of Kilkenny County Council recently hosted a day-long seminar on the energy retrofit of traditional buildings in Butler House.

The day, which had keynote speakers from the public and private sectors, was a full house and was attended by home owners, architects, engineers, and surveyors.

The event was chaired by John Purcell of KCLR and Councillor Malcolm Noonan, and was followed by lively discussion, with attendees having the opportunity to chat to expert speakers.

According to the Architectural Conservation Officer Francis Coady, approximately 16% of the housing stock in Ireland is traditionally constructed, many of which consist of stone, brick, lime mortar and plaster, generally covered with slate and contain metal or timber sash windows.

“These buildings are breathable in their very nature, meaning that moisture within the building can evaporate out through the building’s fabric, therefore allowing for natural ventilation,” said Ms Coady.

“The traditionally constructed walls, some 600 – 900mm wide, also have a high thermal capacity, which can store heat and then release it back into the interior when needed.

“Restricting the breathable nature of these buildings can result in moisture retention within these building, and speakers have demonstrated that a more holistic approach is required for energy upgrades of the buildings constructed pre 1945.”

For more information on energy upgrades, see www.kilkennycoco.ie/eng/Services/Planning/Conservation.