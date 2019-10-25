Yellow rain warning in place for Kilkenny

Parts of the county have flooded. Farm land is under water and drivers have been warned to be extremely careful on the roads.

A yellow rainfall warning remains in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork and Waterford until 6am.



Met Eireann has said: Pulses of heavy rain at times today and overnight, with some spot flooding. Rainfall totals of 25 to 30mm.