Yellow rain warning in place for Kilkenny

Well over an inch of rain expected

A risk of heavy rain in Kilkenny city and county

Parts of the county have flooded. Farm land is under water and drivers have been warned to be extremely careful on the roads.

A yellow rainfall warning remains in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork and Waterford until 6am.


Met Eireann has said: Pulses of heavy rain at times today and overnight, with some spot flooding. Rainfall totals of 25 to 30mm.