Two Kilkenny community projects ready for National Lottery Good Causes Awards

Representatives from two Kilkenny community projects, the No Name Club and an initiative in Kilkenny by Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, presented to the National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2019 judging panel as part of the final process of the competition.

Attention now turns to the awards event which takes place next Saturday, November 2. The judging panel, chaired by broadcaster and businesswoman Norah Casey, recently spent two days in Athlone meeting the 36 finalists from all over Ireland, who each received their trophy for being a national finalist.

The National Lottery Good Causes Awards honour the inspiring work and achievements of thousands of projects, clubs and individuals from all over Ireland who with the help of National Lottery Good Causes funding have had an extraordinary impact on their local communities. Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes.

The No Name Club ensures that every young person involved in their clubs are given the opportunity to become responsible active citizens. No Name supports and challenges young people by allowing them the opportunity to create and design spaces and activities that suit their needs and interests. No Name Clubs are run by and for young people aged 15 years and over who come together in a healthy, safe and lively environment where there’s fun, friendship and enjoyment. No Name will contest the Youth category.

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is Ireland's national charity dedicated to helping persons who are blind or vision impaired and families of children with autism to achieve improved mobility, independence and social inclusion. The Kilkenny branch used funding to supply service dogs in the Kilkenny area and will contest the Health & Wellbeing category.

The awards have six categories: Sport, Health & Wellbeing, Heritage, Arts & Culture, Community and Youth. A seventh category, Irish Language, will have a special award to be announced on the night at the Awards final, in recognition of outstanding work done in the promotion of the Irish Language.

Each national category winner will receive €10,000 while the overall Good Cause of the Year will get an additional €25,000 on top of this. The winners will be announced at a Gala Awards event in the Clayton Burlington Hotel in Dublin on Saturday 2nd November.

The judging panel also included Nuala Carey, Lotto presenter Michael Hayes, Head of Marketing at the National Lottery, Paul Bradley, PR & Corporate Communications Manager of the National Lottery, Jennifer Crowe, CSR manager of the National Lottery and Seamus Griffin, CEO of the Griffin Retail Group and representing the National Lottery Retail Council. The judging took place in the Hodson Bay Hotel.

Awards chairman Norah Casey said the judging panel had an incredibly hard job deciding on the winners for the awards and said: “We were blown away by the 36 presentations. Each of the groups we met are doing amazing work in their communities and were all winners in their own rights. The work that is being done all over Ireland with the help of National Lottery Good Causes funding is truly humbling and outstanding. I wish the representatives from all 36 organisations all the best of luck on the night”

More information on the finalists and the National Lottery Good Causes Awards can be found at www.lottery.ie/ goodcausesawards.