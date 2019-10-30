Kilkenny centenarian Ruby celebrates her big birthday

There were smiles all round at Brookhaven Nursing Home last week when Ruby Holmes celebrated her 100th birthday.

The centenarian enjoyed a wonderful party in the company of her family, relatives, many friends, fellow residents and staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home on Friday.

A great afternoon of music, dancing and food was enjoyed by all who came. These celebrations continued over the weekend and Ruby enjoyed another extended family party on Saturday, the date of her birthday.

Ruby came to live in Brookhaven in March 2016 from her home in Ardaloo, Jenkinstown.

Active Life

Ruby has lived a very active and productive life. Before she married her late husband Joe, Ruby very bravely joined the Land Army in the UK during World War 2. She was also featured on the front cover of ‘Woman’s Own’ Magazine in 1942 and this photograph is proudly displayed in her bedroom today.

The editors of Woman’s Own also sent their well wishes to Ruby for her birthday in a signed card featuring her photograph.

Busy Farm

Ruby and Joe had three children, Barbara, Stephen and John. She worked both inside and outside of their home, helping Joe in the running of their very busy farm.

Ruby continues to lead a very happy life and enjoys reminiscing with her many visitors who continue to visit Ruby on a daily basis.