Love Your Bedroom Sale with EZ Living Furniture Kilkenny

Love Your Bedroom Sale with EZ Living Furniture at Kilkenny Retail and Business Park. Whether you love your bedroom or your bedroom is in need of a little extra loving, EZ Living Furniture is here to spread it with their “Love Your Bedroom” Sale. The sale will take place from November 1 to 10, giving customers plenty of time to choose wisely and fall in love wildly with their new bedroom collection.

EZ Living Furniture are reducing all of their mattresses and bedroom furniture, as well as a 10% reduction on headboards and bases when you buy a mattress. But what’s a bedroom without accessories? Don’t worry, the furniture company have thought of the bare essentials too with a 20% reduction off mirrors, lamps, rugs, and wall art! Now you can add a personal touch to your bedroom for a fraction of the cost! They are also offering free disposal and free delivery when you buy a mattress over €359.

What’s not to love?

Reasons why you should invest in your bedroom: It Counts! (and not just sheep). We spend one third of our lives asleep and therefore that one third is mostly spent in our bedrooms. Therefore we may as well make it a pleasant experience!

Make it your Own! Having a place to call your own will not only allow you to unwind after a long day, but it can also play a massive role in how you both think and feel.

Boring leads to Snoring (and not the good kind!) Sick of your bedroom interior? Feeling uninspired? Why not add a funky rug or a new headboard? Sometimes it really is the littlest of details that make a lasting impact!

Welcome Home! Maybe your bedroom has lost its “warm welcome” effect. If so, adding wooden furniture or mood lighting might be an interior game changer for you.

Because you are worth it! Read that again.



For more information on products and ways to transform your bedroom simply log onto: www.ezlivingfurniture.ie