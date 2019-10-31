Kilkenny filling station set to expand shop size and forecourt

Conditional planning permission has been granted for a significant extension to the Maxol filling station on the Dublin Road in Kilkenny, which would see the shop floor area more than double in size.

The proposed development involves an extension of the filling station forecourt within the site boundaries to include a new 5m-high forecourt canopy, three new dispensing pumps and islands, customer parking and pedestrian access from the public footways.

It would also see alterations to the existing commercial premises to include an increase in floor area from 230sqm to 540sqm to include the existing retail of 100sqm repositioned, new food and coffee franchises with preparation and wash up areas, a seating area (45sqm), main store, ancillary areas, utility service, customer toilets and entrance lobby.

The application also includes for the addition of new underground fuel tanks (3 x 40,000 litres) to replace the existing (3 x 14,000 litre and 28,000 litre).