Seven Kilkenny towns to receive renewal funding boost

Seven rural communities in Kilkenny will benefit from the Town and Village Renewal Scheme in 2019, with a total amount of €391,600 being allocated to projects overall.

The towns to benefit include €100,000 for Health Checks in Johnstown/Urlingford, Thomastown, Castlecomer, Goresbridge and Mullinavat. Slieverue will receive €200,000 to develop a looped walk, linear park and lighting, and the Rower is set to receive €91,600 for public realm improvement and safety works

Kilkenny County Council has said it looks forward to the working partnerships it has developed with these communities in the delivery of these projects.

Local councillor Patrick O' Neill said the funding is extremely welcome news for Kilkenny.

“These excellent initiatives are will ensure our smaller towns and villages are more attractive and sustainable places in which to live and work," he said.

“The funding, allocated under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, is a key part of the Action Plan for Rural Development and the Government’s Project Ireland 2040 Programme for Rural Regeneration."

In total, Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring announced that 156 rural towns and villages across the country are set to benefit from €15 million in funding under the 2019 Town and Village Renewal Scheme.