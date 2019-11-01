Revealed: Kilkenny People of the Year winner announced!

Local heroes who do trojan work in their communities were publicly acknowledged and honoured at a major awards ceremony this evening (Friday, November 1).



The tireless efforts of many were recognised when the 23rd Kilkenny People of the Year awards were held at the Newpark Hotel, this evening.

Our category winners were revealed in recent weeks but the overall winner was a closely guarded secret - until tonight!

To much fanfare the overall winner was announced as John Houlihan.

John has raised more than €250,000 for Temple Street children's hospital in years of fundraising as Santa Claus!



The eight category winners, along with the Hall of Fame winner, were interviewed on stage by Kilkenny People and Kilkenny Reporter ambassador Siobhan Donohoe, and presented with their award at the ceremony.

Don't miss this week's Kilkenny People for lots more news and photographs from the event.



This year’s category winners are

Advocacy - John Needs Pembro Support Group

Volunteerism - John Houlihan

Sport and Youth Development - O’Loughlin Gaels Juvenile Club

Community Rejuvenation - Windgap Community Development Group

Heritage - Captain Larry Scallan

Community Arts - Asylum Productions

Social Support - Team Aspect

Agri Tourism - Ballyfoyle Agricultural Show

The Hall of Fame winner is the renowned playwright and novelist, Thomas Kilroy.