COPD Support Ireland Kilkenny Support Group to Host Information Point on World COPD Day

To mark World COPD Day 2019, COPD Support Ireland’s Kilkenny Support Group is to host an Information Point at Kilkenny General Hospital on the Freshford Road, on Wednesday November 20 from 10am to 2pm.

COPD, or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, is a lung condition that makes it hard for people to breathe due to obstruction of the airways and incorporates two well-known conditions – emphysema and chronic bronchitis. COPD Support Ireland is the national umbrella body for COPD support groups nationwide and works to raise awareness of the condition, to advocate on behalf of patients and their families, to enable peer support and self-management, and to support research and educational initiatives.

Representatives from the Kilkenny Support Group and the hospital will be on hand to provide information on the condition and general health and well-being advice, as well as point to the resources available locally, including peer support meetings, information talks and exercise programmes. COPD Support Ireland is supported in its awareness activities for World COPD Day 2019 by A Menarini, GSK and Novartis.

Biggest Cause of A&E Admission

Smoking is the most common cause of COPD but prolonged exposure to environmental toxins, fumes and dust, is also a risk factor. According to most recent information from the Department of Health1, it is estimated that almost half a million people aged 40 years and over in Ireland have COPD, of whom over 200,000 have moderate or severe disease and only half are likely to be diagnosed. Between 2016 and 2018, 776 from Kilkenny were hospitalised due to COPD. Indeed, COPD is the most common disease-specific cause of emergency hospital admission among adults with Ireland having the highest hospitalisation rate for COPD of all OECD countries in 2015, the last year for which international data is available.

For Prof. JJ Gilmartin, Consultant Respiratory Physician and Chair of COPD Support Ireland, it is important to get the message out that COPD can be managed and treated effectively, especially if caught early:

“My advice to anyone who has a persistent cough with phlegm, shortness of breath, and recurrent winter bronchitis, is to visit their GP. I would also encourage people who are over 35 years, who are current or former smokers, or who have a family history of lung conditions to talk their doctor too. If appropriate, your GP can organise a spirometry test. This is a very simple procedure where the patient simply blows into a device to determine if they have COPD. The key thing to remember with COPD is that the earlier it is caught, the better. It means that we can make sure that a person receives the appropriate treatment and care, and have a much better outcome. Put simply, you will be able to live your life better, for longer. This World COPD Day, I would encourage people to take a moment to say hello to the members of the Kilkenny Support Group at their information point. It could make a real difference to your life, or to that of someone you love.”

Top Tips – How to Live Better with COPD

Early diagnosis is key. This is the first step to living better with COPD. If you are experiencing symptoms such as persistent cough, wheeze, phlegm and difficulty breathing, talk to your GP.

Know your COPD. Get to know your symptoms, monitor them and watch out for things that can trigger flare-ups. For example, avoiding smoky environments, dust, smog, foggy weather and high pollen, can help keep flare-ups at bay.

If you smoke, stop. This is the most important thing that you can do to help your lungs. Support is available through the National Smokers Quitline on 1800 201 203 or at www.quit.ie. Talk to your GP or pharmacist for advice on nicotine replacement therapy or other medications that can help.

Shake a leg. Exercise, done in a structured, safe and controlled way, is one of the best ways to improve breathlessness. It helps to strengthen muscles, promotes good sleep and contributes to an improved feeling of well-being. Join a local COPD Support Ireland exercise class near you – visit www.copd.ie for details.

Eat well. A balanced diet provides the energy needed to breathe, promotes a strong immune system to help fight infections and helps maintain a healthy weight.

Know your medicines. Make sure you are familiar with how they work and how and when to take them. Have your inhaler technique checked regularly and make sure you have enough of your medicines so you don’t run out.

Breathe easier. Use controlled breathing techniques and chest clearance to help get rid of phlegm and aid relaxation.

Get vaccinated. People with COPD are more at risk of catching the ‘flu and pneumonia – both of which can be very serious and affect your breathing. Seek advice from your healthcare professional.

Mind your head, as well as your lungs. The demands of living with COPD can lead to feelings of stress, anxiety and depression. It is important to recognise these responses and seek help in finding ways to cope with the mental as well as the physical challenges of COPD.

People who have questions about how best to manage COPD, and who wish to speak to a specialist respiratory nurse for information and advice, can telephone the national COPD Advice Line on Freefone 1800 83 21 46. This is a call-back service and an appointment will be made for a nurse to return the call at a convenient time. The line is open Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5pm.

For more information on COPD and the COPD Support Ireland Kilkenny Support Group, visit www.copd.ie