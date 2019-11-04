Avonmore ready-to-eat porridge with gluten-free oats

Just as a chill comes to the air, Avonmore, Ireland’s number one milk brand, has created a fresh Irish gluten-free porridge that is 100% natural.

The new product in the Avonmore range combines the very best gluten-free Irish oats with the goodness of Ireland’s favourite fresh milk in a convenient microwaveable pot. The new porridge is a swift, healthy and nutritious breakfast solution that is low in fat with no added sugars.

Barry Foley, Research and Development Chef for Glanbia Ireland’s Consumer Fresh Foods, said: “Our new fresh Avonmore porridge is ideal for those busy consumers, three minutes in the microwave and you have a healthy, natural and nourishing breakfast made in Ireland with the best Irish milk and oats from Irish farmers.” The product is on shelves in a selection of Irish retailers from this week.

Gluten-free oats

Glanbia Ireland is the largest buyer and user of native Irish grains, with our total grain intake to date this year at 205,000 tonnes, almost 60,000 tonnes or 40% ahead of previous year.

In recent weeks, Glanbia Ireland unveiled plans to double the acreage sown to gluten-free oat crops amid a rise in demand amongst consumers for these products.

Farmers have shown strong interest in the opportunities arising out of the premium contracts for native Irish grains with many requesting that their farm be assessed to see if it is suitable for growing the crop.

Glanbia Ireland’s Head of Grains John Kealy said a number of new premium contracts have been offered to Irish farmers to sow the grains which attract a premium of €40/tonne over green wheat price.

“Glanbia Ireland will endeavour to ensure that our products utilise to the maximum Irish grown grain,” said Mr Kealy.

“This combination of high-quality Irish produce shows the great synergies across the Glanbia Ireland business and the innovative capabilities of our R&D teams.

“We are continuing to invest in high-tech R&D capability focused on developing new product opportunities in the marketplace in both domestic and international arenas for food-grade grains.”

Glanbia Ireland follows a stringent 14-step OatSecure closed loop supply chain, with processing in our BRC Grade AA state-of-the-art oats-only food-grade facility in Portlaoise. This ensures our oats are less than 10ppm gluten and certified gluten-free.

The oats are harvested and transported by Glanbia Ireland using dedicated gluten-free machinery. All seeds are purchased through Glanbia Ireland as the crop requires extremely strict specifications to deliver food-grade gluten-free produce.