Cyclist involved in Kilkenny collision last week dies from injuries

A cyclist who was injured in a road traffic collision near Paulstown last week has died from his injuries.

The man sustained serious injuries after a collision with a stationary truck near the village on Tuesday, October 29. He was rushed to St Luke's Hospital around 12.30pm-1pm. In recent hours, he succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident are asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station at 056-7754150.