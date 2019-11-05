Kilkenny's camogie stars on hand to help launch new menu at Butler House

Butler House has launched a new lunchtime menu that delivers quality, healthy menu options, served quickly, at a good price.

And who better to embody speed, quality and healthy living than senior camogie stars Katie Power and Miriam Walsh, and Kilkenny’s new senior camogie manager Brian Dowling, who were the first to officially sample the new fare. The trio, who between them have several All-Ireland medals and have contested six of the last seven All-Ireland finals, proved just as good at rising a duck wrap as a ball, and balancing a falafel on a hurley in place of a sliotar.

The new lunch menu at Butler House follows a survey conducted by the Blue Book property in which 100 respondents rated healthy eating choices, fast service at lunchtime and good value as their top requirements for lunchtime dining.

“We listened to what lunchtime diners wanted and our new menu is a direct response to this”, said Noreen Sweeney, Operations Manager at Butler House.

“Lunchtime customers are often under time pressure and want quick service and, increasingly, a healthy lunch at a good price. Of course, diners with time on their hands can savour and dwell as they always have done and enjoy the comfort and hospitality that Butler House offers with its open fire, big couches and the sanctuary of our garden.”

The new menu, devised by executive chef Gerard Dunne, is divided into four sections: Light Bites; Hearty Dishes; Healthy and Wholesome and Sweet and Homemade. Healthy and Wholesome includes dishes averaging €8.50 such as Superfood Falafel Basket; Smashed Avocado and Chickpea Toast; Aromatic Duck Wrap and Cajun Chicken on Cornbread, amongst others.

The menu also reflects Butler House’s dedication to seasonal food and local producers. Local food suppliers featured include: Deegan Fresh Produce; Goats Bridge Trout; High Bank Orchards; Kilkenny Fisherman’s Market and Grogan and Brown Butchers.

Lunch will be served daily from 12pm to 4pm Monday to Friday and 12pm to 5pm Saturday and Sunday. Gluten-free, pre-order and take away options are also available.

For further information and bookings, visit www.butler.ie.