Karen Hennessy leaves the Design & Craft Council of Ireland for pastures new

Karen Hennessy, the woman who has successfully led the Design & Craft Council of Ireland (DCCI) as Chief Executive Officer, is moving to new pastures, with the aim of bringing healthy and sustainable food to the Irish and UK Market.

In a farewell message, the highly thought of business woman thanked her colleagues, clients, friends and family. “I look forward to moving into my new position as CEO of a new company with an ambitious aim of becoming a multi-national horticultural organisation bringing healthy and sustainable food to the Irish and UK Market,” she said.

Reflecting on the past ten years in the DCCI, Karen added “This has never been just a job for me, but a large part of who I am and I am proud of what has been achieved since I first joined the organisation as Head of Operations in 2009 and was subsequently appointed Chief Executive Officer in 2011. To the DCCI team, board and the clients and membership organisations we represent; thank you for your dedication, your passion and your creativity.

It has been an honour and privilege to lead this organisation and to champion and represent Ireland’s designers and makers both nationally and internationally. I wish you all continued success in the future,” she said.

She expressed her gratitude for the leadership of chairs Breege O'Donoghue and Laura Magahy. She thanked her colleagues in the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation and in Enterprise Ireland for all their support, and the many strategic partners who have collaborated with DCCI.

Karen concluded “As some of you know, one of my passions is the development and growth of organisations. For this reason I look forward to moving to a new company with an ambitious aim of becoming a multi-national horticultural organisation bringing healthy and sustainable food to the Irish and UK Market.”