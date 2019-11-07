Order of Malta’s Kilkenny branch marks 80 years of contributing

The Kilkenny branch of the Order of Malta celebrated its 80th birthday this year, and to mark the occasion, Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere held a civic reception on Friday to thank them for their outstanding contribution to community and civic life in Kilkenny.

“The Order of Malta provides a fantastic service for the people of Kilkenny,” said Cllr Cleere.

“Whatever the occasion, the Order of Malta are consistently there and provide a great sense of safety to all of our citizens. I am delighted to be able to formally acknowledge and recognise this fantastic level of volunteerism.

“I want to thank all of the members of the Kilkenny Order of Malta, past and present, for their brilliant work and wish them well in their work into the future.”