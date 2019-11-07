Jo Jo Dollard to be remembered at event on Sunday in Kilkenny

Jo Jo Dullard from Callan went missing on the night of November 9, 1995 and was never again seen.

Speculation abounds about what happened the much loved, sister, daughter and cousin.

Jo Jo’s sister, Kathleen Bergin will attend a service to remember Jo Jo on Sunday at 1pm at the Missing persons Monument in the Castle Park, Kilkenny.



Every year on her anniversary Jo Jo’s family, friends, relatives and neighbours gather at the monument to remember her. Music will be provided by the Kilkenny Gospel Choir

“This is an opportunity for all of us to gather 24 years on to ensure Jo Jo is not forgotten and that the search for her will continue and that the authorities do not forget her,” Fr Willie Purcell of Kilkenny Gospel Choir said.