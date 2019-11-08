Planning granted for community pharmacy in Graignamanagh Kilkenny

Memsante Ltd has been granted planning for the former creamery building (Protected Structure Ref: D150) which forms part of the existing Aldi site in Graignamanagh.

The development will comprise of change of use of the former creamery building to a community pharmacy; demolition of the existing single storey flat roof structure on the southeast façade of the original building; removal of the existing loading bays on the northeast and northwest elevations; material alterations to the internal layout and external elevations of the building; (e) external signage; car parking; associated landscaping; connection to existing services and all ancillary site development works.

The subject site will have access off the existing internal access roadway to Aldi. The proposed development

consists of work to a protected structure (Protected Structure Ref: D150) and within the curtilage of a protected structure (Protected Structure Ref: D150) at Upper Main Street, Graignamanagh.