Kilkenny On Ice has raised over €40,000 for charity

Kilkenny is preparing for another big freeze this year as Kilkenny on Ice returns to The Hub in Cillin Hill.

“We are very excited to return to Cillin Hill says Tony Coy of Kilkenny on Ice.

Kilkenny on Ice is in its ninth year and they are hoping to build on their success to date.

Kilkenny on Ice have been very proud to support the local community through the employment of up to 30 casual staff over the festive period. Almost all the materials and services used in Kilkenny on Ice are sourced from 40 local companies.

To date Kilkenny on Ice have helped raised over €40,000 for local, national and international charities.

“We are focusing this year on an amazing experience for all the family with the usual favorites like the bungee trampolines, our new mammoth ice globes and the magnificent centerpiece which is our 6000 square metres of real ice. There will also be hot and cold refreshments and snacks in the friendly Ice Café.

This year we also want to reward our loyal and frequent skaters with an Ice Club Season Ticket where a once off fee will guarantee them unlimited Ice Skating during opening hours.

There is also a very attractive package for school’s and groups who wish to book out of hour’s sessions at a very reasonable rate.

Kilkenny on Ice is fully accessible and in the past has accommodated sessions for up to 50 incredible young people with wheelchairs.

There is also a “Sensory Session” quiet time every Sunday morning from 11am to noon.

Skate and Stay is another project being developed in partnership with Kilkenny’s major hotels.

Event organiser, Tony Coy said that Kilkenny has so much to offer this Christmas and it is important that we promote all things Kilkenny throughout the country and beyond.

To reward all their patrons and online supporters Tony and his team are entering all their participants and followers in a fantastic draw to win a family holiday in EuroDisney in France. Feedback received from their previous holiday competition showed that it reached 130,000 people on social media and was won by seven-year-old old Dawn Cawley from Mullinahone and her family.

Tickets are now on sale at the box office in Supermacs on High Street which is open from 11.30 am to 2.30pm on Thursday and Friday and 1pm to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The first 1000 “early bird” tickets are on sale now at the box office along with gift vouchers and “Ice Club” season tickets which make excellent Christmas presents at the Box Office which is opened until Christmas eve.

All online bookings can be made through www.kilkennyonice.com

Bookings for schools, clubs and parties can also be made by contacting the box office on ( 086) 2236660.‬‬‬

Some local businesses have supported Kilkenny on Ice with their rinkside advertising but there are still a few spaces left. For more information please contact Stephanie Coy on (086) 2236660.‬‬‬

For more see www.kilkennyonice.com or phone (086) 2236660.‬‬