Linda is named Kilkenny Carer of the Year

A mother-of-four who is a devoted carer to her children was named as the Netwatch Kilkenny Carer of the Year.

Linda is caring for her four children who have additional needs and strives to ensure reach their potential.

The Kilkenny woman is also a strong advocate for her children and is involved in campaigns for the right to access the proper supports and services that they need.

Netwatch ambassador Mick Galwey presented Linda with her award.

Now in their 13th year, the awards seek to recognise, celebrate and shine a light on the remarkable contribution of Ireland’s 355,000 family carers – almost two thirds of whom provide over 100 hours of care per week.

The critical role of family carers in keeping their loved ones safe and protected in their own homes resonated with management and staff at Netwatch whose mission is to create a ‘fearless environment’ for all its customers.

The Netwatch Carer of the Year and Young Carers of the Year become ambassadors and represent family carers - many of whom are struggling in silence due to a lack of supports and services.

The Netwatch Carer of the Year gala awards ceremony will be hosted by broadcasters and Family Carers Ireland patrons Mary Kennedy and Marty Whelan in Dublin on November 22.