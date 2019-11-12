Hundreds turn out for Kilkenny community text alert awards at Cilin Hill

Hundreds turned out for the Kilkenny/Carlow Community and Text Alert Awards 2019 in Cillín Hill on Monday night.

Several local groups and individuals were recognised for working to keep their communities safe and giving up their time to establish text alerts in their area and build the groups.

Assistant Commissioner of An Garda Síochana, Michael Finn, was present alongside Mayor of Kilkenny, Martin Brett and other public representatives.

Speaking at the event, Mr Finn said there is "a great sense of pride in terms of both counties and the pride in looking after each other".

"There is great community support and community spirit driven by Chief Superintendent Dominic Hayes," he added.



"We are stronger together. This evening we are welcoming over 850 new pairs of eyes," through new text alerts in both counties, Mr Finn said.

"It is about acknowledging all of the good work," he added.Andrea Dalton, Chairperson of the Carlow Text Alert Group and she oversaw and aided its expansion

Crime Prevention Officer, Sgt Peter McConnon, addressed the crowd and gave people crime prevention advice.

He also asked for a quick show of hands for anyone who had gotten a dodgy call in recent weeks and the majority of the room raised their hands.

"They're scams folks," and he warned people not to give them any information.

Sgt McConnon also told the congregation of a person who called into a garda station with a family member recently who had been scammed out of quite a bit of money in a phone scam.

He advised people to lock garages, keep tools and ladders secured and to keep cash in the Post Office or the bank and "not at home".

"Leave the lights on at home," he said and he also stressed the value of "good neighbours" who are on alert.

Sgt McConnon also played a short clip of D'Unbelieveables' iconic sketch of "Crimebusters" to help drive home basic crime prevention advice.

In his closing address, Chief Supt Dominic Hayes said: "The work we do wouldn't be possible without your help.

"It is great to see crime reduced and it has reduced dramatically.

"Good neighbours is such an important piece.

"It is a team effort, there's a huge bond between us. We have something special."

He also praised the volunteerism of local people in both counties.