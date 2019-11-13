Met Eireann issues Yellow Warning and snow forecast for Kilkenny

Met Eireann has this morning issued a weather warning for Kilkenny, and surrounding counties, starting later today.

A Status Yellow Rainfall Warning has been issues for Kilkenny, Carlow, Kildare, Laois, Wicklow, Offaly and Tipperary.



A spell of heavy rain is likely to lead to some spot flooding and will turn to sleet and snow in places later today.

This warning is valid from today, Wednesday, 13 November, at 2pm, until 2am tomorrow, Thursday, 14 November,