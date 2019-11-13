Medieval Mile Run paves the way for an active Christmas

Yulefest Kilkenny Christmas festival runs from November 22 right through until January 6, 2020 with a wide range of free and affordable seasonal events added weekly.

The Medieval Mile Run; a one-mile dash through the historic streets of Kilkenny city is already a firm festival favourite. This is its third year as part of Yulefest Kilkenny and the evening event continues to attract a myriad of entrants with lots more on the sidelines, cheering and enjoying the festive atmosphere.

Runners, joggers, walkers and hand cyclists of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in the event under the Christmas lights on the closed city streets at 7.30pm on Friday, November 29.

At the finish line participants and supporters will be greeted with music and refreshments as part of the festivities. There are two options for participants; a chip entry to record time and includes t-shirt, €10 (plus booking fee) or a free non timed entry, open to everyone, however pre-registration is essential for all entrants.

A key feature of the Yulefest Kilkenny festival is its community connectivity work, the Medieval Mile Run event being a community collaboration; co-ordinated by Kilkenny Recreation & Sports Partnership (KRSP) in collaboration with Kilkenny County Council and Yulefest Kilkenny. The event is supported by the PRL Group, who will be making a donation to the charity Pieta House.

Many individuals and families have already registered to participate in the event, Nicola Keeshan, Sports Coordinator, KRSP outlines the ambitions of the Medieval Mile Run:

“A key objective at KRSP is to increase participation in sport, recreation and physical activity across the population of Kilkenny. As well as families and individuals we are also encouraging specific groups in the area including young people, those from disadvantaged areas, minority groups, people with a disability, women, teenage girls and older adults to get involved. The Medieval Mile Run is a great opportunity for everyone in the community at every level of fitness to complete a mile at their own pace and to have fun doing it. Events like this are great encouragement to get started and to continue to exercise right throughout the festive season”.



PRL who have a network of strategic distribution locations across Ireland including Kilkenny are the charity sponsor this year. Kilkenny native Michael Brannigan, Co-founder & Executive Chairman, PRL explains why his company is keen to support the event.

“The Medieval Mile Run is a great example of people who go the distance to get involved, to be active and to find enjoyment through exercise. At PRL we always go the extra mile so we are delighted to partner with Yulefest Kilkenny and the Medieval Mile Run to champion this community event and Pieta House, our 2019 charity partner. Pieta House provide a much needed service for individuals and families and we are pleased to be able to continue to support them and to raise awareness about the important services they provide.”

With PRL’s support towards the event and an on the night collection going to Pieta House, Marie Peelo, Pieta House, Deputy Director of Fundraising & Advocacy emphasises how important this is to their charity.

“Pieta House provides crisis counselling to those in suicidal distress, those engaging in self-harm, and those bereaved by suicide. All Pieta House services are free. Our staff are fully qualified and we have over 270 therapists that provide a professional one-to-one therapeutic service. Over 80% of Pieta House's income comes from public fundraising events which is why PRL's contribution is so important to us to enable us to continue to offer these expert services free of charge to those who need them. We have offices nationally including the South East and would like to remind people taking part in the Medieval Mile Run that Pieta House are in the region if they or someone they care about ever need our support or services.”

With registrations for the Medieval Mile Run booking up fast Paula Lawler, Yulefest Kilkenny Festival Director is pleased at the support the participants and supporters give to the event.

“The Medieval Mile Run event is the perfect active start to Christmas at Yulefest Kilkenny. Last year was great fun and even though the event booked out quickly those who were unable to register still came out to support the participants by cheering from the sidelines. We’re pleased to welcome PRL onboard this year and their support of Pieta House, which highlights the important work that Pieta House do both regionally and nationally. There will be a great atmosphere on the night and we promise to have you home in time to watch The Late Late Toy Show!”

Registrations for the Medieval Mile Run at Yulefest Kilkenny are open now.

For more details visit www.yulefestkilkenny.ie