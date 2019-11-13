Commemorative 50th Anniversary Concert to take place this Friday in Kilkenny Castle

This Friday there will be a very special evening at Kilkenny Castle when the OPW Kilkenny Castle 1969 – 2019 Commemorative 50th Anniversary Concert takes place.

This is a very special concert to mark the 50th anniversary of the official handover of Kilkenny Castle to OPW and will be held at The Picture Gallery at 7:30pm with:

· David Power (uilleann pipes) and Triona Marshall (harp)

· Patrick Rafter (violin) and Ellen Jansson (piano)

From 6:30pm on the evening, there will be a Preview of the Exhibition: ‘Networks, Ormond Courtiers and Kilkenny Merchants in the 16th Century’ at The Muniments Room and then this will be followed by the Concert at 7:30pm.

For further information on performers and tickets at www.kilkennycastle.ie / Tickets available at Eventbrite.ie - €15 (inclusive of charges)