A Horrible Woman in Kilkenny

The most talked-about title from Subtitle 2018 is back this year. It forms part of the programme for this year's Subtitle, European Film Festival in Kilkenny city from Monday, November 25 to Sunday, December 1.

A Horrible Woman plot: When Rasmus meets Marie, he is certain that she is the love of his life. However, it doesn’t take long before it turns out she is a possessive and manipulative being, who cunningly dissects the frail emotions of her boyfriend.

This is the story of the woman’s destructive insistence on dominance in a relationship from the man’s point of view. It’s a beautifully crafted film that playfully interrogates how love works and and what happens when it all breaks down.

It’s also a film full of insight and wit on modern relationships and it is held together by a winning, charismatic performance from Amanda Collin — come and see what all the fuss is about!