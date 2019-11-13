Bangers and Mash bring in the cash in Kilkenny

The Bangers & Mash lunch in aid of the Samaritans in the Pembroke last week was the most successful to date – with a complete sell out of food. The event, at the Pembroke Kilkenny Hotel on Thursday last raised nearly €3,000 for the Samaritans Kilkenny and Carlow.

Raymond Lannen and the organising committee of the event wish to thank the management and staff of the Pembroke who worked so hard to keep the large crowd served. When it became apparent that the attendance had exceeded expectation, they performed the miracle of the loaves and fishes or in this instance chips! Despite the lengthy queue forming the attendance took it all in good spirits and appreciated the friendly atmosphere and warm welcome offered.



Tracy Millea who attended her first Bangers & Mash lunch as Patron of the Samaritans Kilkenny & Carlow said: “ I am delighted to be involved with the Samaritans in such a vital fund raising activity. It was great to see the support received from so many people from all areas of the city and county, particularly the local businesses in the city.

The event really gave people the opportunity to have a quick lunch while supporting a great cause without taking excessive time out from their busy schedule. The Pembroke Hotel are to be commended for providing their facilities and the staff who cook the sausages donated by Super Valu Market Cross, the Potatoes from Deegan Fruit & Vegetable Suppliers.”



The organisers also wish to acknowledge the contribution from Mary Shortis Wong who again supplied the lucky dip raffle and Tommy Delaney who sold all the tickets on the day. Thanks also to Deborah Brownrigg Sheils of Mystuff.ie who once more baked the delicious muffins. They really appreciate the great support given to the event by so many.

The lunch is now a permanent fixture and it should be marked in the diary for the first Thursday (5th ) of November 2020.