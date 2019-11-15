Kilkenny young people urged to ensure they can vote as deadline nears

The youth of Kilkenny are being urged to register to vote before the deadline of Monday, November 25.

The National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI), which represents organisations working with over 380,000 young people nationwide, says registering to vote now means less red tape and bureaucracy than registering down the line.

“With 71,873 registered voters in Kilkenny, we are urging young people to join them, and get on the register by November 25," James Doorley, NYCI Deputy Director.

“Census 2016 figures indicate that there are 689,996 young people aged 18 to 29 in Ireland,** which represents a potentially very large youth vote. We know from our work with young people that the vast majority want to vote but not all are aware they have to register. This is particularly an issue among the thousands of young people who turned 18 and became eligible to vote in recent months.”

How to make sure you are registered to vote

For those unsure whether they are registered or not, the NYCI advises that they check online at www.checktheregister.ie.

“Anyone not currently registered can apply to be included in the annual revision of the register. All you have to do is fill out a form and send it to your local authority, county council or city council by Monday November 25, in order to make sure they will be able to cast their ballot in future elections or referendums,” added Mr Doorley.

Anyone 18 on or before February 15, 2020.

“This does not just apply to those currently aged 18-29 years. Any person who turned 18 since the last election or referendum and is not registered, but also any young person who is currently 17, but will turn 18 by the 15th of February 2020, can apply for inclusion in the 2020/2021 register."