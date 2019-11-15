Kilkenny students set for RTE Youth Assembly appearance at Dáil Éireann

Two students from Loreto Kilkenny have been selected for the RTÉ Youth Assembly on Climate at Dáil Éireann.

Second Year students Medha Trehan and Ruby Woods have been selected to be delegates at the Youth Assembly, which takes place today (Friday, November 15).

Medha and Ruby impressed the assessors and the final judging panel to be selected from almost 1,000 applicants. It is something both family and school can be very proud of.

The event is the first-ever Youth Assembly on Climate and will see 157 young people (10 to 17 year olds) from all 26 counties come together to discuss and determine their proposals for climate action. It’s a fitting platform for the young who have driven climate to the top of the national and international agenda. The Youth Assembly will be chaired by Ceann Comhairle, Seán Ó Fearghail.

The 157 delegates will work in groups under five themes to devise a Youth Assembly Proclamation on Climate. The themes are: Economics, education, environment, food and farming, and power.

The event runs on Friday, at the opening Dáil chamber session from 9.55am to 10.35am and the final Dáil chamber session from 1.40pm to 2.35pm. It can be watched on RTE 2, RTE News Now, and Oireachtas TV.