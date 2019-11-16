CF Pharma named Kilkenny Business of the Year at Kilkenny Chamber awards

Cathal Smyth of sponsors State Street presents award to CF Pharma

CF Pharma have been named as the Kilkenny Business of the year at the Kilkenny Chamber Business awards in Lyrath Estate Hotel.

The firm, which employs 35 people in the city and has been in existence since 2014  was also named exporter of the year.

Chamber President Marion Acreman presented her award to Nicholas and  Susan Mosse of Bennettsbridge  and Mosse pottery.

Also the Lifetime Achievement  award went to Antonio Cavaliere,  proprietor of Rinnucini's restaurant in  Kilkenny.

MC for the evening was Kilkenny's very own Helen Carroll, who was on hand to declare numerous other winners in up to 20 categories.

