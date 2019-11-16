CF Pharma named Kilkenny Business of the Year at Kilkenny Chamber awards

CF Pharma have been named as the Kilkenny Business of the year at the Kilkenny Chamber Business awards in Lyrath Estate Hotel.

The firm, which employs 35 people in the city and has been in existence since 2014 was also named exporter of the year.

Chamber President Marion Acreman presented her award to Nicholas and Susan Mosse of Bennettsbridge and Mosse pottery.

Also the Lifetime Achievement award went to Antonio Cavaliere, proprietor of Rinnucini's restaurant in Kilkenny.

MC for the evening was Kilkenny's very own Helen Carroll, who was on hand to declare numerous other winners in up to 20 categories.

More in this week's Kilkenny People.