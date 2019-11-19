Kilkenny artist brings his magic to the pub!

In his latest creative work, Kilkenny based artist and author, Roger O’Reilly, has turned his focus from the lighthouses of Ireland to the Irish pub.

Ireland has a strong tradition of vibrant watering holes that have not only served as inviting reading rooms or lively gathering spots, but as places where ideas have been hatched and Irish culture has flourished. Whether it is the literary pubs of 1950’s Dublin or likes of Matt Malloy’s in Westport, Mayo where the Irish music revival of the 1970s was nurtured and reinvigorated, the "local" has often been, not just the social hub of our towns and cities, but also a focal point and stand out feature of the architecture of our streets.

Speaking about his new collection, Roger O’Reilly said: “Our towns and cities would be a lot less attractive without the charm of the likes of Morrisey's of Abbeyleix, or the spartan splendour of the Long Valley in Cork. How dull Dublin would be without the Victorian pomp of The Long Hall and The Palace Bar, Fleet Street and who can imagine Belfast shorn of The Crown or The Duke of York? The Irish pub, for its many great aspects, inspired my latest work”.

Roger’s Lighthouse Collection proved hugely popular with orders received from the Irish Diaspora all over the world from Marrakesh to Singapore. Roger is hoping his latest work will prove equally as popular and he will be exhibiting once again this year at Gifted in the RDS, which runs from December 4th to the 8th. The Collection is also available on https://irelandposters.ie/ shop/irish-pubs

“Each pub is unique and I have not only been drawn to the beauty of the architecture of the pubs, but the stories that have unfolded within. I am looking forward to introducing the collection and seeing it grow and develop”.